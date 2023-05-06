Inside the Article: Super Bowl or Bust? Expectations for the 2023 Detroit Lions

After the Detroit Lions started off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there were plenty of fans and local media members who were calling for the job of head coach Dan Campbell. But from that point on, the Lions went 8-2 to finish the season with a 9-8 overall record. In fact, the Lions were just a Seattle Seahawks Week 18 loss away from making the NFL Playoffs, where many believe they could have made some noise. Fast forward to the present, and the 2023 Detroit Lions are not only favored to win the NFC North in 2023, but some think they are the third or fourth-best team in the entire NFC.

Believe it or not, there has been chatter about the Lions making a run at the Super Bowl as early as this coming season. Is it Super Bowl or Bust for the Lions this coming season, or would winning the division and getting a playoff win or two be enough? Detroit Sports Nation's own A.J. Reilly and Eric Vincent discussed that on the most recent episode of Beyond the Box.