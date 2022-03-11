Surprise team emerges as candidate to trade Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson

On Friday, news broke that Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson will not be facing criminal charges in connection with the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

With that news coming, it was reported by Adam Schefter that the trade market for Watson “is expected to ramp up, quickly” with “multiple teams” expected to be interested.

According to Aaron Wilson, a surprise team has emerged as a candidate to trade for Watson and that is the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns have done a lot of work on Deshaun Watson lately and are now regarded as a wild-card entry into this expanding trade market, per a league source. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 12, 2022

There has been plenty of speculation that the Browns are ready to move on from Baker Mayfield and if a trade for Watson is made, you can bet that Mayfield will be shipped out.