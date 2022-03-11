in NFL

Surprise team emerges as candidate to trade Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson

16 Views

On Friday, news broke that Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson will not be facing criminal charges in connection with the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

With that news coming, it was reported by Adam Schefter that the trade market for Watson “is expected to ramp up, quickly” with “multiple teams” expected to be interested.

According to Aaron Wilson, a surprise team has emerged as a candidate to trade for Watson and that is the Cleveland Browns.

There has been plenty of speculation that the Browns are ready to move on from Baker Mayfield and if a trade for Watson is made, you can bet that Mayfield will be shipped out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Adam Schefter gives ‘proper response’ to his ‘poorly worded tweet’ about Deshaun Watson