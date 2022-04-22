‘Suspicious package’ outside State Farm Arena delays playoff game between Hawks and Heat

The Miami Heat take their 2-0 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks to State Farm Arena, where the two teams will battle on the home court of the Atlanta Hawks.

However, tonight’s Game 3 has been delayed.

According to multiple reports, a “suspicious package” was discovered outside of the venue near the status of franchise legend Dominque Wilkins. Atlanta Police Department bomb squad dogs have been called to investigate, along with SWAT teams.

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

Hawks +1.5 (-110) – 2 Stars

The Hawks should be great betting value in both of these games in Atlanta — provided they don’t pull off a dominant win tonight.

Atlanta was actually the eighth-best home team in terms of net rating (+5.0) in their own building this season. We saw that in a dominant 29-point win over Charlotte during the play-in tournament.

When you’ve got a great shooter like Trae Young, he’ll typically perform better at home. He shot 48.0% from the field at home versus 44.1% on the road. That’ll be a nice boon off Young’s shockingly-poor 11-for-32 (34.3%) effort in the first two games of this series.

Unsurprisingly, 79% of the moneyline bets in this one are on Miami after two dominant showings at home. Fading the public with Atlanta in this spot is likely the sharp wager with a line that was even startling to my cynical and contrarian eyes.