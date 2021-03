Sharing is caring!

The makeover of the Detroit Pistons under new GM Troy Weaver continues.

They’ve sent Svi Mykhailiuk and a second round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for guard Hamidou Diallo:

Oklahoma City is trading guard Hamidou Diallo to Detroit for forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2021