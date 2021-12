It’s Christmas Eve and Swanky Wolverine is at it again!

This time, Swanky has put together a Christmas Vacation-themed Michigan video that features Jim Harbaugh as Clark Griswold!

Check it out and GO BLUE!

Merry Christmas to the Michigan Twitter fam #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xJjSBmDhHx — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) December 24, 2021