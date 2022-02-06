Swanky Wolverine trolls ex-Michigan OC Josh Gattis with epic video

UPDATE:

Swanky Wolverine on Twitter is at it again and this one is AMAZING!!!

Take a look as Swanky trolls ex-Michigan OC Josh Gattis after Gattis left for Miami and called out the Wolverines administration.

Josh Gattis sings the blues pic.twitter.com/BczFAQvlLr — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) February 6, 2022

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit News released the full text message that now-former Michigan OC Josh Gattis sent to the players he coached on the Wolverines’ offense.

Here is the full text via Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News:

“Fellas, it’s with a broken heart i write this,” the text read. “I am resigning my position here at Michigan to go to another university. I have given everything i have to you guys and michigan. I sacrificed so much personally to stand in the fight with each of you which i would never take back. Unfortunately the past few weeks has told a different story to me about the very little appreciation i have here from administration. In life i would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted and i owe that to my family and my integrity to hold myself to this standard! I Love each and every one of you to the bottom of my heart. Our memories will never be forgotten but our struggles is what makes us who we are today it’s what grew this love and will forever hold it together! i am the biggest fan of you, and biggest friend of you. Most importantly I am one phone call always if you need anything ever. Love you guys!”

FROM EARLIER:

As you have probably heard by now, Josh Gattis is no longer the offensive coordinator at the University of Michigan as he has accepted the same position at the University of Miami.

Following the news breaking, Tom VanHaaren of ESPN revealed that Gattis texted some Michigan players to throw shade that the Wolverines administration.

