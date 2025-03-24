Sweet 16: Michigan State vs. Ole Miss Game Time Announced

It is going to be a great night for college hoops fans in the state of Michigan!

Michigan State fans, it’s time to lock in. The No. 2 seed Spartans are marching into the Sweet 16 after a convincing win over No. 10 New Mexico, and they’ve got their next challenge lined up — a battle with No. 6 Ole Miss.

Tip-Off Set

The Spartans will take the floor on Friday night, with tip-off scheduled for 7:09 p.m. ET. The game will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, just before the Michigan vs. Auburn matchup in what promises to be a can’t-miss doubleheader.

A Clash of Momentum

Michigan State has been rock-solid all season, cruising to a Big Ten regular-season title and carrying that confidence into the tournament. But Ole Miss is red-hot after dismantling No. 3 Iowa State in the Round of 32. This game has all the makings of a physical, fast-paced showdown between two teams that refuse to back down.

What’s Next

If Michigan State gets past Ole Miss, they’ll advance to the Elite Eight and face the winner of No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 5 Michigan. An all-Michigan showdown for a Final Four berth? Spartans fans would love nothing more.

Bottom Line

Michigan State has been here before, and Tom Izzo’s squad knows exactly what it takes to survive and advance. The challenge is set, the opponent is tough, and the road to the Final Four goes through Atlanta on Friday night at 7:09 p.m. ET.