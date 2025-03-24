Sweet 16: Michigan State vs. Ole Miss Point Spread Revealed

The Michigan State Spartans are back in familiar territory — the Sweet 16 — and they’re riding high after a convincing win over No. 10 New Mexico. Now, Tom Izzo’s squad will face a tough No. 6 Ole Miss team that just dismantled No. 3 Iowa State in dominant fashion.

Point Spread Set for a Tight Battle

According to DraftKings, Michigan State has opened as a slight 2.5-point favorite over Ole Miss, with the Over/Under set at 142.5. Vegas expects a close, hard-fought matchup, and it’s easy to see why. Both teams are coming off impressive performances and are peaking at the right time.

Why This Matchup Matters

Michigan State’s experience and battle-tested roster will face an Ole Miss team that thrives on momentum and athleticism. The Spartans have been locked in defensively, and their balanced attack has helped them win when it counts. But Ole Miss showed they’re capable of putting up points in bunches and suffocating opposing offenses.

What’s Next for the Winner

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Whoever advances from this showdown will meet the winner of No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 5 Michigan — setting up a potential all-Big Ten Elite Eight showdown that would have fans in the state of Michigan VERY EXCITED!

Bottom Line

This Sweet 16 matchup has all the ingredients for a thriller. Michigan State’s championship pedigree under Izzo will be tested by an Ole Miss squad playing with confidence and nothing to lose. The Spartans are slight favorites, but don’t be surprised if this one comes down to the final possession.