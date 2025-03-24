Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Auburn Game Time Announced

The stage is set for a massive showdown. No. 5 Michigan, fresh off an impressive run through the Big Ten Tournament and back-to-back NCAA Tournament wins, is gearing up to take on No. 1 overall seed Auburn in the Sweet 16.

Tip-Off Time Locked In

Michigan will face Auburn on Friday night, with tip-off scheduled for 9:39 p.m. ET. The game will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia — essentially a home-court advantage for the Tigers, but Michigan has already proven they can handle hostile environments.

Why This Matchup Feels Special

Michigan comes into this game on a five-game win streak, playing their best basketball of the season at exactly the right time. Auburn, meanwhile, has looked dominant all year long. This Sweet 16 clash has all the makings of a heavyweight battle — Michigan’s grit and balanced attack going head-to-head with Auburn’s explosive talent and top-seeded pedigree.

What’s at Stake

The winner of Friday night’s game will advance to the Elite Eight to face either No. 2 Michigan State or No. 6 Ole Miss. If the Wolverines and Spartans both handle their business, we could see an epic all-Michigan showdown with a Final Four trip on the line.

Bottom Line

The Wolverines have their work cut out for them, but they’ve embraced the underdog role before — and thrived in it. It all goes down Friday night at 9:39 p.m. ET, and if Michigan brings its best, this could be one for the history books.