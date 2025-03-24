Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Auburn Point Spread Revealed

After a thrilling win over No. 4 Texas A&M, the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the Sweet 16, where they will get a crack at the No. 1 overall-seeded Auburn Tigers. The point spread has been released for that game, and as expected, Auburn is a solid favorite.

Michigan vs. Auburn Point Spread

Going back to the start of the Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines have now won five games in a row, and for the most part, they have looked like a much different team than they did over the last month of the regular season. According to DraftKings, Auburn is currently a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan, and the over/under has been set at 152.5.

Bottom Line

There is no question about it that the Wolverines will have their work cut out for them when they take the court against the Auburn Tigers, but if they are firing on all cylinders, they definitely have what it takes to pull off the upset. If Michigan wins, they will then face the winner of No. 2 Michigan State and No. 6 Ole Miss.