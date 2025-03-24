Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Auburn Point Spread Revealed

What is your final score prediction for this matchup?

After a thrilling win over No. 4 Texas A&M, the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the Sweet 16, where they will get a crack at the No. 1 overall-seeded Auburn Tigers. The point spread has been released for that game, and as expected, Auburn is a solid favorite.

Michigan Basketball

Michigan vs. Auburn Point Spread

Going back to the start of the Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines have now won five games in a row, and for the most part, they have looked like a much different team than they did over the last month of the regular season. According to DraftKings, Auburn is currently a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan, and the over/under has been set at 152.5.

Bottom Line

There is no question about it that the Wolverines will have their work cut out for them when they take the court against the Auburn Tigers, but if they are firing on all cylinders, they definitely have what it takes to pull off the upset. If Michigan wins, they will then face the winner of No. 2 Michigan State and No. 6 Ole Miss.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
Jeremy Fears Jr. Michigan State NCAA Tournament Michigan State vs. Marquette Tyson Walker Michigan State basketball
Sweet 16: Michigan State vs. Ole Miss Game Time Announced