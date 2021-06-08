T.J. Hockenson explains biggest difference under Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell

Sharing is caring!

Matt Patricia (and his buddy Bob Quinn) are long gone and the Detroit Lions have a new leader in town by the name of Dan Campbell.

Every since the moment Campbell was introduced as the Lions’ next head coach, there has been a feeling of excitement in the Motor City. It is very clear that Campbell has a passion for football and that he is going to do whatever he can to help the Lions win football games.

On Tuesday morning, Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson joined the Good Morning Football show, and when asked about the biggest difference he has noticed under Campbell, he made it very clear that Campbell loves football and will do anything for it.

“He loves this game, will do anything for it,” Hockenson said on GMFB. “That trickles down from the top to the bottom. Everybody in here’s trying to have fun, be themselves. He’s trying to pull that out of us.”

One thing is for sure, the Lions seem to be having a lot of fun now. Let’s hope it eventually turns into lots of wins on the football field!

T.J. Hockenson on @gmfb, asked the biggest difference he's noticed under Dan Campbell: "He loves this game, will do anything for it. That trickles down from the top to the bottom. Everybody in here's trying to have fun, be themselves. He's trying to pull that out of us." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 8, 2021