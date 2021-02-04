T.J. Hockenson has message for new Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions will have a new starting quarterback when the 2021 season begins and his name is Jared Goff.

The Lions acquired Goff via a trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. *Note: The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins on March, 17.

On Wednesday, Lions Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson took to Twitter to send his new QB a brief message.

“Welcome to Detroit @JaredGoff16. Let’s Ride”

Expect for Hockenson to be Goff’s go-to guy in 2021 as I do not expect to see Kenny Golladay or Marvin Jones Jr. back for another season.