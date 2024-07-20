T.J. Hockenson Opens Up About Success Detroit Lions Have Had Since He Was Traded

T.J. Hockenson talks about Detroit’s recent success

Former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson reflected on his time with the Lions and addressed their recent success following his trade to the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. Hockenson, now with the Vikings, joined the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast to share his thoughts on the trade and its aftermath.

Trade Details and Immediate Impact

The Lions traded Hockenson in exchange for several draft picks, including a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Detroit acquired tight end Sam LaPorta, who has been breaking records in the position, while Hockenson experienced his most productive season despite missing the final two games due to injury.

“There were a lot of articles coming out (about me potentially getting traded), because we were, I think, 1-6 at the time,” Hockenson stated on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, acknowledging that the trade wasn’t a complete surprise.

T.J. Hocksonson Reflects on the Trade and Its Aftermath

Reflecting on his future with Detroit during the final year of his rookie contract, Hockenson realized the team was at a turning point, making the trade less shocking. However, his comment about having a chance to “win some games” post-trade drew mixed reactions from Detroit fans, perceived as a dig at the Lions’ then poor record of 12-42-2 during his tenure there.

“They’re still in the division, so you want to beat them and you want to win the division, but not (a) crazy (amount of bitterness),” Hockenson said. “You see it and you’re like, ‘What’s going on?’ You talk to people (in Detroit) and they’re just like, ‘It started clicking. It was nothing that you had (to do with it).’”

Since the trade, fortunes have reversed for both teams. The Vikings have gone 14-13, including a playoff loss, while the Lions have enjoyed a 20-7 run with two playoff victories. Despite lingering competition, Hockenson expressed contentment over Detroit’s improvement. “I was really happy for the boys that I used to play with,” he commented, emphasizing his genuine joy for his former teammates’ success.

Transition to the Vikings

Although Hockenson still gets more excited for games against his former team, he harbors no bitterness, crediting coach Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings’ organization for his positive transition. “I love Minnesota. I love the team, and it really starts at the top with K.O. and ownership. Those guys are incredible and it trickles down,” Hockenson remarked.

Hockenson also reflected on the positive aspects of his trade to Minnesota. “I was excited. It was a fresh start for me,” he said. “I knew I was going to play for coach (Kevin) O’Connell, who was a young coach. It was his first year, and he was 6-1 or something like that at the time. A really up-and-coming coach, and to be able to get around him, it was the best thing for me.

“God put me in the right place. I love Minnesota. I love the team, and it really starts at the top with K.O. and ownership. Those guys are incredible and it trickles down.”



