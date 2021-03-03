T.J. Hockenson reveals another reason why it great that the Detroit Lions fired Bob Quinn

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Lions selected TE T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, many fans were baffled by GM Bob Quinn and his inability to draft for value.

Fast forward two full seasons and Hockenson has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the league, as proven by him making his first Pro Bowl following the 2020 campaign.

Hockenson, who played his college ball at Iowa, or as he likes to call it, “Tight End U.” recently joined the ‘Bussin with the Boys’ podcast and he said that six months after drafting him, Quinn told him he was no longer the same guy he drafted.

“Bob Quinn, literally six months after he drafted me said, ‘You’re not the same guy I drafted. You like to have way too much fun.'” Hockenson said. “I like to laugh, I like to have fun. That’s my thing. I am playing a kids game.” Really, Bob? Too much fun? What a joke! Bob, have you heard of a couple of guys by the name of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski? Do they like to have too much fun too? Thank God that Quinn is no longer around to screw things up in Detroit.