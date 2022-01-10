T.J. Hockenson reveals Detroit Lions in-season coaching change

The Detroit Lions offense seemed to look much more comfortable over the second half of the 2021 season and part of the reason why may have had to do with an unannounced coaching change that head coach Dan Campbell made.

According to Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, Ben Johnson, who is listed as the team’s tight ends coach, was promoted to passing game coordinator midway through the season.

With OC Anthony Lynn officially being let go by the Lions, you should keep a close eye on Johnson getting the job as the Lions’ play-caller…assuming Campbell is willing to give up the reins.

Nation, who do you think should be the Lions offensive coordinator in 2022?