T.J. Hockenson sends message to Detroit Lions fans following trade

On Tuesday the Detroit Lions made a huge move by trading tight end T.J. Hockenson (and future draft picks) to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024. Following the trade, fans reacted to the trade, some applauding the Lions for unloading Hockenson and others bashing the team for getting rid of a good player. Now, Hockenson has taken to Instagram to thank the fans for their support during his time with the Lions.

What message did T.J. Hockenson post for Detroit Lions fans?

Following the trade, Hockenson took to Instagram and posted the following message for Lions’ fans and for Vikings’ fans.

Detroit, I can't tell you how appreciative I am to this city and fan base for accepting me and my family from the start. All the teammates and coaches that I've been w/ here have helped me every step of the way.

MINNESOTA!!! Man I’m so excited! I can’t wait to be a part of this organization. Been a Midwest kid since Day 1 and can’t wait to be back. LFG!!! #SKOAL Via T.J. Hockenson – Instagram

Hey, Hock, we wish you the best of luck with that #SKOAL!!! LOL!!! Guessing he meant #SKOL