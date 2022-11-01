Detroit Lions News

T.J. Hockenson sends message to Detroit Lions fans following trade

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read

On Tuesday the Detroit Lions made a huge move by trading tight end T.J. Hockenson (and future draft picks) to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024. Following the trade, fans reacted to the trade, some applauding the Lions for unloading Hockenson and others bashing the team for getting rid of a good player. Now, Hockenson has taken to Instagram to thank the fans for their support during his time with the Lions.

What message did T.J. Hockenson post for Detroit Lions fans?

Detroit Lions Move T.J. Hockenson t...
Detroit Lions Move T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings at the Trade Deadline

Following the trade, Hockenson took to Instagram and posted the following message for Lions’ fans and for Vikings’ fans.

Detroit, I can’t tell you how appreciative I am to this city and fan base for accepting me and my family from the start. All the teammates and coaches that I’ve been w/ here have helped me every step of the way.

Featured Videos

MINNESOTA!!! Man I’m so excited! I can’t wait to be a part of this organization. Been a Midwest kid since Day 1 and can’t wait to be back. LFG!!! #SKOAL

Via T.J. Hockenson – Instagram

Hey, Hock, we wish you the best of luck with that #SKOAL!!! LOL!!! Guessing he meant #SKOL

T.J. Hockenson Detroit Lions

TAGGED: Detroit Lions, T.J. Hockenson
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan State Michigan State suspends additional players for assault at the Big House
Next Article Britt Reid Andy Reid’s son Britt Reid sentenced to prison time
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Britt Reid
Andy Reid’s son Britt Reid sentenced to prison time
Detroit Lions and NFL Archive
T.J. Hockenson Detroit Lions
T.J. Hockenson sends message to Detroit Lions fans following trade
Detroit Lions News
Michigan State
Michigan State suspends additional players for assault at the Big House
MSU U of M
T.J. Hockenson
Brad Holmes knows Dan Campbell’s time with the Lions is almost up
Detroit Lions and NFL Archive
Lost your password?