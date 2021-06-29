T.J. Hockenson takes home Tight End University Championship Belt [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL and most believe he is going to have a huge career in the Motor City.

Hockenson was one of the tight ends who attended Tight End University, which is run by Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, and Hock walked away with some nice hardware.

As you can see below, Hockenson took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with the “TEU Bodyarmor Champion” belt.

Look out, folks, T.J. is about to blow up with the Detroit Lions!

