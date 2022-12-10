T.J. Hockenson talks about playing against Detroit Lions for first time

Hockenson returns to Ford Field for the first time since being traded

When the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, there will be a familiar face in the house as T.J. Hockenson will return for the first time since being traded. On Nov. 1, the Lions surprised quite a few people when they sent Hockenson to the Vikings for some extra draft capital. Leading up to Sunday’s game against the Lions, Hockenson spoke to reporters about playing against his former team for the first time.

What did T.J. Hockenson say about playing against Detroit Lions?

While speaking to reporters earlier in the week, Hockenson said he is trying to be a reliable weapon for Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

“I’m just trying to kind of get on his good side,” Hockenson said, laughing. “Really, when things are going down the wrong road, he’s got someone to look to that’s a little closer to him rather than down the field.”

As far as playing the Lions for the first time, Hockenson says “it’s a good feeling.”

“This is the first time, so we’ll see how it goes,” Hockenson said. “But this isn’t the last time either. It’s a good feeling.”

