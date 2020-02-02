45.2 F
Detroit Lions News

‘Take it to the House Kid’ Super Bowl commercial has people losing their minds on social media

By Don Drysdale

Detroit Lions News

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

In case you missed it, one of the best Super Bowl commercials of the night actually aired just before the coin toss.

The NFL commercial was called, ‘Take it to the House Kid,” and it featured a young kid running and juking himself across the country before finally ending up in Miami at the Super Bowl. As the commercial ends, the kid runs out of the tunnel and gives the official game ball to the head referee.

Check it out.

The “kid” who was in the NFL commercial is named Maxwell “Bunchie” Young, who was Sports Illustrated’s SportsKid of the Year back in 2017.

Following the airing of the commercial, people flocked to social media to share their praise for it.

 

Those were just some of the thousands of responses praising what I think is the best commercial of the night!

Previous article

