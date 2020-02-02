‘Take it to the House Kid’ Super Bowl commercial has people losing their minds on social media

In case you missed it, one of the best Super Bowl commercials of the night actually aired just before the coin toss.

The NFL commercial was called, ‘Take it to the House Kid,” and it featured a young kid running and juking himself across the country before finally ending up in Miami at the Super Bowl. As the commercial ends, the kid runs out of the tunnel and gives the official game ball to the head referee.

Check it out.

The “kid” who was in the NFL commercial is named Maxwell “Bunchie” Young, who was Sports Illustrated’s SportsKid of the Year back in 2017.

Following the airing of the commercial, people flocked to social media to share their praise for it.

@NFL The Take it to the House Kid has stolen the heart's of Super Bowl LIV! 🏃‍♂️🏈🏃‍♂️🏈🏃‍♂️ ❤💛❤💛 https://t.co/ndWjBcrxqk — 🅂🄷🄴🄽🄰 the Diva ~ aviD eht anehS 💃 (@leqtepie) February 3, 2020

Will anyone top “Take It To the House Kid” — Papa G (@papa_gardner11) February 2, 2020

MVP for the game… Take it to the house kid! Chills! Especially at the Tillman statue. #superbowl #takeittothehouse — Lex Hohan (@AZLexH) February 2, 2020

When the kids in the take it to the house commercial actually ran onto the field #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/k8ilsld70R — Nicholas Litwin (@nicholas_litwin) February 2, 2020

That was the best Super Bowl intro EVER!! “Take it to the house, kid!” #SuperBowl — YO! the Artist (@YOtheArtist_BBK) February 2, 2020

Those were just some of the thousands of responses praising what I think is the best commercial of the night!