Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft Tom Brady’s eventual replacement

Tom Brady is the GOAT but he cannot play forever (at least we assume he cannot) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are aware of that.

That is why they decided to make a move for the future during the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft as they selected Brady’s eventual replacement.

On Friday night, with the final pick of the second round, the Buccaneers selected QB Kyle Trask out of Florida.

Does this mean Brady will get his panties in a bunch and demand a trade like Aaron Rodgers allegedly did with the Packers? Probably not 😉