Tampa Bay Buccaneers HAVE NOT released WR Antonio Brown

UPDATE:

Don’t look now but according to Tom Pelissero, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers HAVE NOT cut WR Antonio Brown.

Pelissero notes that the NFL wire did not include any moves including Brown.

Stay tuned as the move could still be in the works and announced on Tuesday or later.

The #Bucs did not make any roster move with WR Antonio Brown today, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2022

PREVIOUS REPORT FROM SUNDAY:

According to reports, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians just announced that Antonio Brown has been released following his actions on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman/status/1477751174279356420?s=21

Here is the incident that transpired during today’s game vs. the Jets.