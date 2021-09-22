Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose WR Antonio Brown to COVID-19 protocols

According to reports, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he is in jeopardy of not being able to suit up on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

In order to play in Sunday’s game, Brown has to have two negative tests 24 hours apart in order to be eligible to play against the Rams.

This is not the third COVID case that the Buccaneers are dealing with.

