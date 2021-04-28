Tampa Bay Buccaneers make decision on WR Antonio Brown

Sharing is caring!

Antonio Brown concluded his 2020 season by winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and according to reports, he is about to get a chance to go back-to-back.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Brown has signed a 1-year, $3.1 million deal to remain with the Bucs for the 2021 season.

Nation, do you think Brown, Brady, and the rest of the Bucs will win a second-straight Super Bowl?

The #Bucs are bringing back WR Antonio Brown per @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero, giving him a 1-year deal worth $3.1M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021