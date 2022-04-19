Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady admits ‘I don’t have a lot left’

Tom Brady was retired from the NFL until he wasn’t.

Following the announcement that he was retiring from the NFL, Brady had second thoughts and it did not take too long for him to change his mind and tell the world that he will be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Brady explained why he made the decision to give it one more run.

From ESPN:

“I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I’ll always have a love for the game,” Brady told ESPN. “I do think physically I’ll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field.”

“At the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field,” said Brady, who spoke to ESPN a day before the launch of his new golf collection through his performance apparel brand, BRADY. “And last year was a very bitter ending to a season and we’ve got to make a lot of corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to succeed moving forward.”

Brady went on to add that he realizes that he does not have much gas left in the tank and that he is at the end of his career.

“I know I don’t have a lot left, I really do. I know I’m at the end of my career,” Brady said. “I wish you could go forever, but it’s just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it’s just getting harder and harder to miss these things.

“But, I wanted to give myself and my teammates and our organization another incredible opportunity to accomplish something that we’d all be very proud of.”