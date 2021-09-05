Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady tested positive for COVID-19

During a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 following the Buc’s Super Bowl Parade.

Brady also told the Tampa Bay Times that he believes COVID will be a bigger problem in 2021 than it was in 2020.

“You guys beat COVID last year. It’s still around. You’ve had it?” Stroud asked. “Yeah,” Brady said.

“And I think it’s going to be challenging this year,” he continued. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.

“It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year. It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Tom Brady had COVID-19, believes virus will be a bigger problem in 2021 https://t.co/WJhiFpxdJ6 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 4, 2021