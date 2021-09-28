Tampa Bay Buccaneers recruiting another future Hall of Famer to join Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl (again) but when it comes to their secondary, they are not satisfied.

According to reports, the Buccaneers are interested in adding another future Hall of Famer to their roster and his name is Richard Sherman.

Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday morning that Sherman is heading to Tampa Bay for a visit.

Stay tuned.

Multiple contenders have been aggressive in their pursuit of Richard Sherman over the past couple weeks. But it's the Super Bowl champs who get him in the building first later today to try to get a deal done. https://t.co/F7R4tcyfG3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2021