Tampa Bay Buccaneers recruiting another future Hall of Famer to join Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl (again) but when it comes to their secondary, they are not satisfied.

According to reports, the Buccaneers are interested in adding another future Hall of Famer to their roster and his name is Richard Sherman.

Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday morning that Sherman is heading to Tampa Bay for a visit.

Stay tuned.

