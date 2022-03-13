Tampa Bay Buccaneers release statement following Tom Brady’s announcement

UPDATE:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just released a statement from Jason Licht and Bruce Arians regarding the news that Tom Brady is returning for the 2022 season.

Brady’s Announcement:

Well, this was predictable.

After announcing that he was retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady has changed his mind and just moments ago, he took to Twitter to announce that he is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”