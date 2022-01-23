Tampa Bay Buccaneers reveal HUGE loss on Divisional Round Inactives List

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
Just moments ago, the Buccaneers released their Inactives List for today’s game and as you can see, they revealed a huge loss as All-Pro T Tristan Wirfs has been ruled OUT.
Look for Tom Brady to get the ball out quickly today with a lot of short passes to neutralize the Rams pass rush.
