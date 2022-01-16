in NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffer HUGE loss in opening moments of playoff matchup vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already dealing with a plethora of injuries and just moments ago, they suffered a HUGE loss in the opening moments of their playoff game against the Eagles.

During the Bucs’ first drive of the game, T Tristan Wirfs got rolled up and injured his ankle.

After being helped up, Wirfs went to the locker room and he is questionable to return.

