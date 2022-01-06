in NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tweet out statement regarding release of Antonio Brown

Brown is no longer a Buc

UPDATE:

Just moments ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement on the release of wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

Check it out.

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay “Buccaneers are releasing Antonio Brown today, league sources tell ESPN. He is, as Bruce Arians proclaimed Sunday, no longer a Buc.”

From Wednesday Night:

Antonio Brown bashes Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in lengthy statement

Here we go!

Just moments ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown released a lengthy statement and if what he is saying is 100% truthful, the Bucs and head coach Bruce Arians are not looking too good.

Here is Brown’s statement regarding the incident that took place on Sunday.

What do you think?

