Tampa Bay Buccaneers tweet out statement regarding release of Antonio Brown

Just moments ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement on the release of wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay “Buccaneers are releasing Antonio Brown today, league sources tell ESPN. He is, as Bruce Arians proclaimed Sunday, no longer a Buc.”

Buccaneers are releasing Antonio Brown today, league sources tell ESPN. He is, as Bruce Arians proclaimed Sunday, no longer a Buc. pic.twitter.com/1FmcXO0fZ2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2022

Antonio Brown bashes Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in lengthy statement

Just moments ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown released a lengthy statement and if what he is saying is 100% truthful, the Bucs and head coach Bruce Arians are not looking too good.

Here is Brown’s statement regarding the incident that took place on Sunday.