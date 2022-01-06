Tampa Bay Buccaneers tweet out statement regarding release of Antonio Brown

UPDATE:
Just moments ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement on the release of wide receiver, Antonio Brown.
Check it out.
— xz – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 6, 2022
PREVIOUS REPORTS:
According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay “Buccaneers are releasing Antonio Brown today, league sources tell ESPN. He is, as Bruce Arians proclaimed Sunday, no longer a Buc.”
Buccaneers are releasing Antonio Brown today, league sources tell ESPN. He is, as Bruce Arians proclaimed Sunday, no longer a Buc. pic.twitter.com/1FmcXO0fZ2
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2022
From Wednesday Night:
Antonio Brown bashes Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in lengthy statement
Here we go!
Just moments ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown released a lengthy statement and if what he is saying is 100% truthful, the Bucs and head coach Bruce Arians are not looking too good.
Here is Brown’s statement regarding the incident that took place on Sunday.
A lengthy statement from Antonio Brown, announcing he’s having ankle surgery and giving his side of Sunday: pic.twitter.com/pPl0X5HQsx
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings