Tampa Bay Lightning damage Stanley Cup during celebration

The Tampa Bay Lightning are fully embracing their role as the NHL’s villains following their salary cap controversy during the Stanley Cup Playoffs as well as superstar forward Nikita Kucherov’s trolling of Montreal fans following last week’s Game 5 clinching victory. And this certainly won’t do anything to alleviate concerns other fans have.

During their second championship boat parade in as many years, the team’s partying resulted in a noticeable dent being put into the famed trophy:

That’ll buff out quickly, right?

Of course, the Stanley Cup has endured plenty of damage in the past, including by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brett Lebda in the subsequent celebrations following the 2008 victory.