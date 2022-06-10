Tampa Bay Lightning fan knocked out cold by sucker punch [Video]

A Tampa Bay Lightning fan was sucker punched and knocked out cold on Thursday night following the Lightning’s playoff win over the New York Rangers.

As you will see in the video below, the fan in the red shirt sucker punches the man in the Lightning jersey, sending him to the ground, where he lay knocked out cold.

Tampa Bay Lightning fan woke up several minutes later

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the fan who threw the punch tried to flee the scene and punched another fan who was trying to stop him before being arrested by police.

From TMZ Sports:

Cops say a witness told them the puncher then attempted to flee the scene. When a witness tried to stop him, the suspect allegedly punched the witness in the face too.

Eventually, police arrived on the scene and arrested the puncher, who they ID’ed as 29-year-old James Anastasio. Cops say he was booked on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The Lightning fan who was KO’d, meanwhile, reportedly woke up several minutes following the punch … and is in stable condition.Folks, can we please get past the point where we act like we are in middle school again when somebody says or does something we don’t like?

