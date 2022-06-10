Tampa Bay Lightning fan knocked out cold by sucker punch [Video]

A Tampa Bay Lightning fan was sucker punched and knocked out cold on Thursday night following the Lightning’s playoff win over the New York Rangers.
As you will see in the video below, the fan in the red shirt sucker punches the man in the Lightning jersey, sending him to the ground, where he lay knocked out cold.
Fight at MSG #NYR #NoQuitInNY #Fights #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/xxL9oD1if1
— Scott Kaplan (@ScottKaplanOn) June 10, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning fan woke up several minutes later
According to a report from TMZ Sports, the fan who threw the punch tried to flee the scene and punched another fan who was trying to stop him before being arrested by police.
From TMZ Sports:
Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!