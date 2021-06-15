Tampa Bay Lightning get away with ridiculous rule break before go-ahead goal [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

Sometimes, the officials during sporting events demonstrate that they are just like everyone else – human beings who are prone to error. And the Tampa Bay Lightning absolutely got away with a ridiculous sequence of events that led directly to their go-ahead goal.

During the 2nd period of their third-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the New York Islanders, the Lightning had not six – but SEVEN players on the ice immediately before Ondrej Palat beat goaltender Semyon Varlamov for a 2-1 lead. Needless to say, Islanders head coach Barry Trotz was less than pleased when he saw the replay:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Barry Trotz Furious After Lightning Score Goal With Seven Skaters On The Ice" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DjTms8yktUE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>