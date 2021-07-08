Tampa Bay Lightning star played with fractured rib for final six games of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning clinched their second-straight Stanley Cup by defeating the Montreal Canadiens.

The leading scorer in the playoffs was Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who racked up 32 points (8 goals 24 assists).

According to his agent Dan Milstein, Kucherov played the final six games of the playoffs with a fractured rib.

Kucherov was forced to leave Game 6 of the Lightning’s semifinal win over the New York Islanders with an undisclosed injury and he clearly did not look like he was 100% in Game 7.

Hockey players are a different kind of tough.