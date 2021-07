According to a report from Emily Kaplan, the Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Tyler Johnson from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kaplan is reporting that the Lightning has traded Johnson and their 2023 second-round pick to the Blackhawks in exchange for Brent Seabrook.

NEWS: Tyler Johnson is headed to the Chicago Blackhawks. Tampa Bay traded Johnson and their 2023 second round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Brent Seabrook, sources told ESPN. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) July 28, 2021