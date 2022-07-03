Tampa Bay Rays dugout blasts Detroit Tigers after Isaac Paredes HR [Video]

Just prior to the start of the 2022 season, Detroit Tigers rookie OF Riley Greene suffered a foot injury, causing GM Al Avila to make a move. That move was trading Isaac Paredes to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Austin Meadows.

At the time, it seemed like a good move as Paredes had hit a total of two home runs and drove in 11 runs in 57 career games with the Tigers, while Meadows was coming off a season where he blasted 27 dingers and had 106 RBIs.

Tampa Bay Rays dugout blasts Detroit Tigers after Isaac Paredes HR

Well, in case you have not heard by now, Isaac Paredes has been making Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila look pretty bad.

In fact, going into Sunday’s game, Paredes had blasted 13 home runs in just 40 games with the Rays.

To put things in perspective, the Tigers’ top two home run hitters are Javier Baez and Jonathan Schoop, who have 13 home runs COMBINED!

As Paredes has continued to hit bombs, there has been plenty of chatter that has grown louder and louder about how the Tigers made a huge mistake by trading him.

During his recent two home run game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Paredes returned to the dugout only to hear one of his teammates blast the Tigers.

“Hey, the Tigers are (bleeping) idiots,” somebody can be heard yelling from the Rays dugout.

Check it out.

Nice… The Tigers are the joke of the league… Let’s do your job Chris @IlitchCompanies and fire Al Avila!! pic.twitter.com/ILFBqiwDik — GBD (@GoBlueDET) July 4, 2022

In case you were wondering, Meadows is batting .250 with zero home runs and 11 RBI in 36 games with the Tigers. Meadows has dealt with injuries and a bout with vertigo, which has held him out of quite a few games this season.

Nation, do you think Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila made a huge mistake by trading Isaac Paredes for Austin Meadows or is 40 games way too early to make come to that verdict?

