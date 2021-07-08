Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov trolls Montreal Canadiens fans following 2nd straight Cup win

Sharing is caring!

Talk about kicking an already disappointed fan base when they’re down!

The Tampa Bay Lightning repeated as Stanley Cup champions late Wednesday night, defeating the Montreal Canadiens in a thrilling 1-0 Game 5 and lifting the Cup for the second year in a row.

Naturally, you’re going to be feeling pretty good right about now if you’re a Lightning player, but Russian sniper Nikita Kucherov took it to another level during his post-game media availability session.

The shirtless Kucherov took to the microphone and absolutely dunked on Montreal fans, saying they were acting as if they had just won the Stanley Cup following their Game 4 OT victory to stave off elimination Monday night.

“The fans in Montreal acted like they won the Stanley Cup last game,” Kucherov said. “Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Their final was last round.”

Of course, Montreal fans were understandably excited after watching their team advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1993, and did at least get to celebrate, albeit briefly.

There’s nothing like some good trash talking in sports, and being the superstar that he is, Kucherov will be a little too distracted celebrating his second straight Stanley Cup win to worry about what Montreal fans will retort with.

