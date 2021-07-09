Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov earns beer endorsement after trolling Montreal fans following Cup victory

Sharing is caring!

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov set the hockey world abuzz following Wednesday night’s Stanley Cup clinching victory over the Montreal Canadiens, chugging Bud Light while shirtless during his post-game press conference and then subsequently mocking Montreal fans for having “acted like they won the Stanley Cup” after their lone victory of the series.

Winning the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive year is already a pretty big feather in one’s cap, and now he’s got a beer sponsorship on top of it.

The 3-time All-Star and former Hart Trophy winner helped the Lightning to their second straight Cup win, becoming the 3rd team since the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins to win back-to-back titles since 1998.