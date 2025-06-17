If Tarik Skubal Pitched in 1875, He Would Never Walk A Batter

Tarik Skubal is having a lights-out 2025 season for the Detroit Tigers, and one stat jumps off the page more than any other: just 9 walks in 90.1 innings pitched.

That’s elite in any era. But in 1875? He’d be essentially unhittable and unwalkable.

TL;DR

Skubal’s 2025 line: 111 strikeouts, 9 walks in 90.1 IP

111 strikeouts, 9 walks in 90.1 IP In 1875, pitchers needed to throw nine balls to walk a batter

to walk a batter Umpires didn’t call balls until after issuing a warning

Skubal’s pinpoint control would make walks nearly impossible

Back in 1875, Pitchers Had it Easy — Sort Of

To understand how dominant Tarik Skubal would be in 1875, you have to understand the rules of the time:

Walks required NINE balls. That’s not a typo. Nine.

That’s not a typo. Nine. Umpires didn’t call balls automatically —they had to warn the pitcher first for delivering unfair pitches.

—they had to warn the pitcher first for delivering unfair pitches. Batters often had to stand at the plate for dozens of pitches just to get a free pass.

So even wild pitchers could survive without giving up many walks. Imagine what a control master like Skubal would do.

Skubal’s Control in 2025 is Historic

Let’s put his 2025 numbers into context:

Stat Total (through June 15, 2025) Innings Pitched 90.1 Walks Issued 9 Strikeouts 111 WHIP 0.85

That’s one walk every 10 innings — already absurd by today’s standards. With 1875’s rulebook in play, you’d need a full chapter to describe how rare a walk would be.

Walks? Not on Skubal’s Watch

In 1875, pitchers didn’t even start accumulating balls until they were warned for delivering unfair pitches. Once warned, the ump would begin counting.

Skubal’s control is so precise, umpires wouldn’t even have a reason to warn him.

Bottom line:

He would probably finish an entire season without issuing a single walk. Think about that.

The Big Picture

Tarik Skubal’s ability to pound the zone, induce soft contact, and overwhelm hitters with a devastating fastball/changeup combo makes him dominant in 2025.

But put him in a time machine back to 1875?

He’d be a literal cheat code.

The hitters would stand there helplessly, while Skubal carved them up with the kind of command 19th-century batters (and pitchers) couldn’t imagine.

The Bottom Line

Tarik Skubal doesn’t just thrive in modern baseball — his elite control and pitch efficiency would make him untouchable in any era. But in 1875, where it took nine balls to walk a batter and umpires had to be persuaded to call them?

He’d be a myth. A legend. A man who never walked anyone.

Just don’t give 1875 hitters access to Statcast. Their mustaches might fall off.