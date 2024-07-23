in Tigers News Reports

Tarik Skubal Breaks 20-Year Record in Tigers’ Win

Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Achieves Unique Milestone in Win Over Guardians

The Detroit Tigers triumphed over the Cleveland Guardians with an 8-2 victory Monday at Progressive Field on Monday night, edging closer to .500 with a record of 50-51. They are now six games behind in the American League wild-card race. During the game, Tarik Skubal scattered 10 hits, which was a career high.

Tarik Skubal

Key Contributors to the Win

Key contributors were Matt Vierling and Mark Canha, who went 3-for-5 and 3-for-4, respectively. Rookie Colt Keith also added his 10th home run of the year, showcasing the depth and talent within the Tigers’ lineup.

Tarik Skubal’s Stellar Performance

On the mound, American League All-Star Tarik Skubal pitched 7.0 innings, allowing 10 hits but just one earned run, with one walk and six strikeouts. This impressive outing improved his record to 11-3 and maintained a 2.34 ERA.

Skubal’s performance marked a rare feat in Tigers’ history. According to @JayHayKid from the “Baseball is Dead” podcast:

“Tarik Skubal is the first Tigers pitcher in over 20 years – Mike Maroth on April 17, 2004 – to allow 10+ hits, no more than 1 run and get the win.”

Tarik Skubal’s excellent season follows an injury-riddled 2023, making him a potential asset at the trade deadline or a franchise cornerstone if retained.

As the Tigers continue their push towards the playoffs, performances like these from both their hitters and pitchers will be crucial in maintaining their momentum and closing the gap in the wild card race.

Written by W.G. Brady

