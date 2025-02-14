Home Detroit Tigers Tarik Skubal Comments on Detroit Tigers Swinging and Missing on Alex Bregman

Tarik Skubal Comments on Detroit Tigers Swinging and Missing on Alex Bregman

Late Wednesday night, news broke that Alex Bregman, who had been a free agent target for the Detroit Tigers, had decided to sign a 3-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers reportedly offered Bregman a 6-year, $171.5 contract, but it was not enough to get him to come to the Motor City.

Tarik Skubal reaches career high

Tarik Skubal is Not Worried About Not Having Alex Bregman

A day later, Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal was asked about the Tigers missing out on Bregman, and it is clear that he believes in his teammates to get the job done.

“He’s not on our team,” said Tarik Skubal, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner. “That’s kind of how I view it. I like the guys we got in our clubhouse. Obviously Bregman is a great player, great history of who he is and winning. But he’s not on our team. … We got guys. We had a good run at it last year, and we’ll be good.”

What is Plan B for the Detroit Tigers?

With Alex Bregman no longer an option for the Tigers, here are some other options they may consider:

  1. Stick with what they have. This would mean platooning Matt Vierling and Jace Jung at 3B and hope for the best. This is the most likely outcome.
  2. Trade for Nolan Arenado. Arenado is on the decline, and he may not even want to come to Detroit.
  3. There is no No. 3!!!
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

