Tarik Skubal Comments on Detroit Tigers Swinging and Missing on Alex Bregman

Late Wednesday night, news broke that Alex Bregman, who had been a free agent target for the Detroit Tigers, had decided to sign a 3-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers reportedly offered Bregman a 6-year, $171.5 contract, but it was not enough to get him to come to the Motor City.

Tarik Skubal is Not Worried About Not Having Alex Bregman

A day later, Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal was asked about the Tigers missing out on Bregman, and it is clear that he believes in his teammates to get the job done.

“He’s not on our team,” said Tarik Skubal, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner. “That’s kind of how I view it. I like the guys we got in our clubhouse. Obviously Bregman is a great player, great history of who he is and winning. But he’s not on our team. … We got guys. We had a good run at it last year, and we’ll be good.”

What is Plan B for the Detroit Tigers?

With Alex Bregman no longer an option for the Tigers, here are some other options they may consider: