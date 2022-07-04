Heading into the 2022 MLB season, not too many people believed Tarik Skubal would become the Detroit Tigers ace of their pitching staff, but after his hot start to the season, that label was quickly placed on him.

Unfortunately, since his hot start, Skubal has struggled in a big way and he has looked much more like a bottom-of-the-rotation pitcher than an ace of a staff.

On Sunday, the hope was that Skubal would get back on track with a solid performance against the Kansas City Royals, but that did not happen as he gave up five runs on five hits and three walks with just one strikeout in 4⅔ innings of work.

Tarik Skubal continues to struggle for Tigers: ‘I’m fighting myself’

Following Sunday’s loss to the Royals, Tarik Skubal spoke to reporters and admitted that he sometimes feels like he is “fighting himself” while he is pitching.

“The command and mechanics — it feels like sometimes I’m fighting myself and I feel like I’m doing that right now,” Skubal said. “I’ve just got to be better about not doing that.”

On the bright side, Skubal added that he thinks he is close to figuring some things out.

“I’m the same guy,” Skubal said. “It’s just the results are different. I feel like I’m close to figuring some things out. Some things just take time, and that’s what I’m going through.”

Tarik Skubal has now given up 23 runs over his last 23 innings (9.00 ERA over last five starts) after posting a 2.33 ERA over his first 11 starts of the year.

Nation, do you believe Skubal will turn things around in the near future, or was his start to the season a fluke?

