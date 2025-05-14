Tigers’ Scott Harris Wavers on Tarik Skubal Extension Talks

Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris says it’s “premature” to talk about a Tarik Skubal extension despite the ace’s dominant recent stretch.

Tarik Skubal is pitching like a Cy Young contender again, and naturally, the question of a long-term extension has resurfaced. But when Tigers president Scott Harris was recently asked about locking up Detroit’s ace, his response was… less than definitive. On The Show podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Harris praised Skubal but avoided making any real commitment. Translation? Tigers fans might need to be patient — again.

Skubal Is On Fire — Again

Let’s be clear: Tarik Skubal is dealing.

Over his last six starts (dating back to April 8 vs. the Yankees):

37 innings pitched

50 strikeouts

1 walk

4 earned runs

0.97 ERA

He’s doing everything you’d expect from an ace — controlling the zone, limiting damage, and making hitters look lost. If you’re wondering what that’s worth in today’s market? A lot.

What Did Scott Harris Actually Say?

On the podcast, Harris was asked — point blank — about the possibility of extending Skubal. His answer?

“My hope is that we have press conferences where we’re talking at length about these things, but I think it’s a little premature and probably a little unfair to talk about it publicly,” Harris said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press.

In other words: not now, maybe later.

Then came the money question. Sherman brought up the financial difference between Skubal and Colt Keith’s team-friendly deal, and asked if the Tigers even have the money to pay Skubal.

Harris sidestepped again:

“We can’t just decide we’re going to sign him. It takes two parties… and a willingness on both sides to actually do it.”

That’s technically true. But let’s be honest — if Detroit wants to keep its ace, they’re going to have to open the checkbook.

Reading Between the Lines

To be fair, Harris didn’t close the door completely. In fact, he ended with this:

“If we can find a way to keep him, we’re going to try to find a way to keep him.”

That’s a nice sentiment. But fans have heard versions of that before — and not just in Detroit. The market for elite starters isn’t gentle, and if Skubal continues pitching like this, his price tag might start with a 2… and have eight zeros behind it.

Key Takeaways

Bottom Line

Tarik Skubal is the best pitcher the Tigers have developed in years — and he’s earning every bit of that ace label in 2025.

But if the front office is serious about building a winner, it’s time to stop dancing around the question. Locking up your ace doesn’t just stabilize the rotation — it sends a message: This is where we’re going. And this is who’s leading us there.

If they wait too long, another team might be the one cutting that check.



Sources: Christian Romo (Detroit Free Press), Baseball Reference. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.