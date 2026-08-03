Will Tarik Skubal Face Tigers in Return to Comerica Park?

Tarik Skubal will be back at Comerica Park before the end of August.

The question is whether he will be watching from the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout or standing on the mound against his former team.

The Dodgers visit the Detroit Tigers from Aug. 28 through Aug. 30, setting up what should already be an emotional homecoming for the two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner.

Skubal is expected to make his Dodgers debut Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. How Los Angeles handles his schedule from there will determine whether Tigers fans get to see him pitch in Detroit.

Dodgers Have Two Possible Paths

According to research from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, Skubal would likely miss the series if the Dodgers keep him on an every-five-games rotation.

That schedule would have him pitching:

Aug. 4 at Cubs

Aug. 10 vs. Royals

Aug. 15 vs. Brewers

Aug. 21 vs. Pirates

Aug. 27 at Braves

Under that plan, Skubal would pitch one day before the Dodgers arrive in Detroit.

There is another possibility.

Los Angeles has three scheduled off days before the series, and the Dodgers could choose to keep Skubal on an every-five-days routine rather than waiting for his spot to come around naturally.

That schedule could line him up for Aug. 30 at Comerica Park, the final game of the series.

An Emotional Return Either Way

Skubal made his final Detroit start as a Tiger last Wednesday and left the field to a standing ovation.

Only days later, Detroit traded him to Los Angeles for Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Skubal will receive another loud welcome when he returns. If he takes the mound against the Tigers, it could become one of the most memorable games of Detroit’s season.

Bottom Line

Tarik Skubal will return to Comerica Park when the Dodgers visit Aug. 28-30.

Whether he pitches depends on how Los Angeles structures its rotation over the next four weeks.

A normal every-five-games schedule would likely keep him out of the series.

An every-five-days plan could set up a dramatic Aug. 30 matchup against the organization that drafted and developed him.