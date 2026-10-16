Tarik Skubal Won’t Say Where He Pitches Next

Tarik Skubal stood at his locker stall Thursday night, minutes after the Los Angeles Dodgers were swept out of the NLCS by the Milwaukee Brewers, and said, “I’m really not going to comment on my future… It’s so hard to win. Seeing what the Dodgers have done the last 2 years, you think it’s easy, but it’s really not.”

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That is a much shorter answer than the one Detroit got out of him in August.

What Tarik Skubal’s Silence Means for Detroit

Two days before the deadline in early August, the Detroit Tigers sent Skubal to Los Angeles for outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith. Days after the trade, Skubal went on Barstool’s “Pardon My Take” and said he would love to play his whole career in Detroit, adding that he hoped contract talks could “pick back up in November once the playoffs are done.”

November is about two weeks away. The player who asked for those talks just declined to say whether he still wants them.

That is the part that lands in Detroit. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has said the club approached Skubal’s camp about an extension and was told plainly that he intended to reach free agency, and Harris said that was Skubal’s right. The trade followed. Nothing Skubal said Thursday moves him back toward the team that traded him, and nothing he said rules it out either, which is exactly what a player represented by Scott Boras is supposed to do six weeks before the market opens.

Where Tarik Skubal’s Market Stands

An ESPN panel of insiders put the Dodgers and the New York Mets at the front of his market, with the New York Yankees close behind and the San Diego Padres in the group as well. The same panel floated contracts climbing toward 10 years and $500 million. Detroit was not named among the favorites.

The gap is not a secret. Skubal and the Tigers went to a salary arbitration hearing in February, with Skubal asking for $32 million and the club offering $19 million, and the panel ruled in Skubal’s favor on Feb. 5. Six months later he was a Dodger. Whatever he decides in November, Detroit will be bidding against the two biggest payrolls in the sport.

Tarik Skubal’s 2026 Numbers Set the Price

Skubal, 29, turns 30 on Nov. 20 and won the American League Cy Young Award in both 2024 and 2025. In 26 starts between Detroit and Los Angeles this season, Skubal went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP, allowing 126 hits and walking 27 in 158 2/3 innings while striking out 186.

The sweep was not on him. Skubal gave the Dodgers five innings of two-run ball in Game 1 and took the loss, and Milwaukee smothered Los Angeles for four straight games to end a bid for a third consecutive World Series title. It was Skubal’s third straight October, after reaching the postseason with the Tigers in 2024 and 2025. His own read on it was the simplest one available: it is so hard to win.