Tarik Skubal Sends Savage Message to Dodgers Critics

Tarik Skubal is not interested in hearing complaints about the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After being traded from the Detroit Tigers to the reigning World Series champions, Skubal pushed back against criticism of Los Angeles and the organization’s aggressive approach to building its roster.

“Every team could trade for me,” Skubal said, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “I don’t sympathize with people that blame the Dodgers for anything they’ve done. It’s a winning org…I really don’t sympathize with people that are complaining because the Dodgers do all the right things.”

Skubal Embraces New Opportunity

The Dodgers have become a frequent target for criticism because of their spending, star power and willingness to pursue baseball’s biggest names.

Skubal sees it differently.

From his perspective, Los Angeles created an opportunity to acquire him, paid the price Detroit demanded and added another elite pitcher to a team built to win championships.

His comments also suggest he is fully embracing his new organization one day after an emotional goodbye to Detroit.

Bottom Line

Skubal is not apologizing for landing with one of baseball’s most powerful franchises.

The former Tigers ace believes the Dodgers have earned their success by making aggressive moves and consistently putting themselves in position to win.

Now he gets the chance to help them do it again.