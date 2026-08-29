Tarik Skubal Reveals Tigers Player Who Made Comerica Return Feel ‘Weird’

Tarik Skubal expected Friday night to feel different.

The visitors’ clubhouse. The Dodgers uniform. The walk in from the opposite bullpen. Standing on the mound at Comerica Park and trying to retire players who had been his teammates less than a month earlier.

But of all the familiar faces Skubal saw across the diamond, one matchup stood out.

Dillon Dingler.

Dingler Was the Matchup That Felt Different

Skubal spent years throwing to Dingler while the two were together in Detroit. Dingler studied Skubal’s arsenal, called pitches, helped navigate opposing lineups and became one of the people most familiar with how the two-time Cy Young Award winner attacks hitters.

Friday night, Dingler was suddenly the hitter.

Skubal admitted afterward that the role reversal did not feel normal.

“It was fun, though,” Skubal said. “You know, it’s weird seeing (Dillon) Dingler in the box for sure. You know, that’s a weird at-bat, obviously, with all the innings he’s caught me. but it was good.”

That was the matchup that made the reunion particularly strange for Skubal.

Gleyber Torres opened the first inning with a double, but Skubal responded by striking out Hao-Yu Lee and Kevin McGonigle before getting Dingler to fly out and end the inning. From there, Skubal settled into the kind of rhythm Tigers fans had watched for years.

Skubal and Dingler Had Built a Real Pitching Partnership

The connection between the two was more than simply pitcher and catcher occupying the same lineup card.

Earlier this season, Skubal went out of his way to praise Dingler’s ability to control a game from behind the plate.

“Ding was really creative back there today. I loved the pitch mix. I felt like he was using every weapon we needed.”

Skubal later explained that the two could get into a flow where Dingler understood how to sequence pitches and work toward Skubal’s best weapons without constantly needing to communicate every detail.

That familiarity is what made Friday so unusual.

For years, Dingler’s job was to help Skubal get hitters out.

Friday, his job was to figure out how to beat him.

That relationship added another layer to a night already packed with them.

The Tigers had honored Skubal with an emotional pregame video tribute before his start, and Detroit had already set its lineup for the unusual matchup against its former ace.

Then the game started.

And the relationships had to wait.

Skubal Still Looked Like Skubal

Once the emotions settled, Skubal gave Detroit a familiar performance.

He allowed one run on four hits over six innings, struck out seven and did not issue a walk while throwing only 83 pitches. Max Clark’s RBI triple in the fifth accounted for Detroit’s lone run against him before the Dodgers eventually won 2-1. MLB’s coverage noted that Skubal’s changeup remained particularly effective, generating six swings and misses while accounting for five of his seven strikeouts. Skubal’s return looked plenty familiar once he started pitching

That was the easy part.

Skubal has spent years knowing exactly what to do once he gets on a mound.

The strange part was looking toward home plate and seeing Dingler crouched nowhere in sight.

Instead, his former catcher was standing in the batter’s box trying to beat him.

For all the emotion surrounding Skubal’s return to Detroit, that may have been the moment that made the reality of his new situation clearest.

Dillon Dingler was no longer there to help him get outs.

He was one of the outs Skubal needed to get.