Dodgers Waste No Time Making Plans for Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal may not have to wait long to make his first appearance with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the early expectation is that Skubal will make his Dodgers debut Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

The start would come only days after the Detroit Tigers officially traded the two-time Cy Young winner to Los Angeles for outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Skubal Set for Immediate Spotlight

A debut at Wrigley would place Skubal on one of baseball’s biggest stages right away.

The Dodgers acquired him to strengthen their rotation for another championship run, and Tuesday’s expected start would offer the first look at Skubal in his new uniform.

Detroit fans may have mixed emotions watching it.

Skubal leaves behind a seven-season Tigers career that included two Cy Young Awards, 1,000 strikeouts and a rise into one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball.

Bottom Line

The Skubal era in Los Angeles could begin Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Nothing has been formally announced yet, but the early expectation is that the former Tigers ace will make his Dodgers debut against the Cubs.