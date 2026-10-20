Alden Gonzalez of ESPN does not expect the Los Angeles Dodgers to hand Tarik Skubal a long-term deal before Dec. 1, and the reason has little to do with how Los Angeles feels about the left-hander. It is the calendar. Baseball’s labor agreement runs out that night, and the Dodgers would rather know what the next economic model looks like before committing nine figures to anyone.

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Skubal’s agent is in the opposite position. Gonzalez writes that Scott Boras will probably push to get something done before a lockout starts. One side is racing the clock, the other is content to wait, and that gap is where the Detroit Tigers quietly get a second look at their former ace.

Here is how Gonzalez put it: “The Dodgers won’t sign Skubal to a mega extension … before Dec. 1. Skubal’s agent, Scott Boras, will probably want to get something done with his client before the lockout, but it would be really difficult for the Dodgers to justify signing Skubal to a massive deal before knowing what MLB’s economic model will look like. If there is a cap-and-floor system in the next collective bargaining agreement, there will be some sort of phase-in period. But it will undoubtedly impact the Dodgers in the near future. It would be a major risk to sign Skubal before knowing what they’re signing up for.”

What actually happens on Dec. 1

The collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, and owners are widely expected to lock the players out when it does. A lockout shuts the business of baseball down: neither trades nor free agent signings can take place, and players are not allowed to talk to team personnel. Any contract Skubal does not have by that night sits on the shelf until the sides agree on a new deal.

Where the Detroit Tigers fit

Detroit sent Skubal to Los Angeles before the MLB trade deadline knowing exactly what it was: a rental for a pitcher headed to free agency this offseason, with outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith coming back. Free agents can sign anywhere five days after the World Series ends, so the Dodgers get a short exclusive window and then share the market with everybody else.

If Los Angeles sits on its hands in November and Skubal reaches Dec. 1 unsigned, a lockout buys the Tigers months to make their case. That is the version of this offseason Detroit wants. It is not the version the industry expects. In an ESPN survey of 27 executives, agents and evaluators, 21 of them predicted Skubal signs before Dec. 1, and the panel put Detroit on the periphery of the bidding rather than in the middle of it.

Money is the other hurdle, and it is a tall one. That same panel averaged eight years and $355 million, and 16 of the 27 projections landed between $325 million and $400 million guaranteed. Whether the Tigers are willing to go there is the question that has followed this franchise all year.

Tarik Skubal is still the best arm on the market

Skubal appeared in 26 games in 2026 between Detroit and Los Angeles and went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA. In 158.2 innings he gave up 126 hits and 52 runs, walked 27 and struck out 186, with a 0.96 WHIP. His ERA has finished under 3.00 in each of the last four seasons.

He is 29 and turns 30 during the offseason, young enough that a team can pay for the back half of the contract without flinching. With the way he has pitched, Skubal has at least another five good years in the tank, and whoever signs him is getting the best starting pitcher available this winter.