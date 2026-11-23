The Detroit Tigers traded Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the MLB trade deadline, with his free agency coming this winter. Now he is headed to New York instead of back to Los Angeles.

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ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Sunday that Skubal and the New York Mets agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal, the largest for a pitcher in baseball history and $125 million ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s deal.

What Alden Gonzalez Reported About the Dodgers and Tarik Skubal

To make matters worse for the Dodgers, ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported, “The Dodgers never got to a point where they made Tarik Skubal an offer, according to sources. They wanted him back, and were willing to ultimately go long-term, but the uncertainty of a new CBA and what the economic model might look like prevented them from doing so pre-lockout.”

With Skubal not coming back to the Dodgers, it strengthens the case that the Tigers won the Skubal trade with Los Angeles.

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tarik Skubal Will Bolster the New York Mets Rotation

There is no question that Skubal is going to bolster the Mets rotation big time. In 26 starts with the Tigers and Dodgers in 2026, he pitched 158.2 innings and gave up 126 hits and 52 runs. Skubal walked only 27 batters and struck out 186. His WHIP was 0.96.

A Big Miss for Los Angeles

With Skubal, the New York rotation gets better, and the Mets also have Nolan McLean. For the Dodgers, this is no doubt a big miss. However, it feels like a major surprise that they never even made him an offer because of the uncertainty around the next CBA.